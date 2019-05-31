Warm Rain premiere new video for Here Comes The Rain Again with Prog

British prog quartet Warm Rain premiere their new video for Here Comes The Rain Again with Prog. It's a proggy reworking of The Eurythmics' 1983 Top Ten hit, with the video shot at Dorchester Abbey, featuring guest musicians John Mitchell and Craig Blundell. You can watch the whole video below.

Here Comes The Rain Again features on the band's forthcoming debut album Back Above The Clouds which will be released through Rain recordings on June 17. The new album is a concept album based on a true story.

"It's been adapted,” according to songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Leon J. Russell, “to appeal to everyone. As human beings, we all share in the universal experience of heart-breaking loss, and during the after-effects we have to discover coping mechanisms that will give us the strength to rebuild ourselves and our lives.”

“There isn’t a single person who doesn’t know what it feels like to experience loss, and I see this as a healing aid, if you like, something people can engage with and not feel alone.”

Full tracklisting is:

CD1

1.Fading Star

2.Absent Friends

3.Running Out Of Time

4.Alone In Silent Harmony

5.I Should Be Seeing Stars By Now

6.New Dawn

7.Metamorphosis

8.Here Comes The Rain Again (Extended Version)

CD2

1.A Hundred Miles High

2.Live The Dream

3.Free Now

4.Flying Dreams

5.Absent Friends (Reprise)

6.Luminous Star (More Than A Memory)

7.Equilibrium