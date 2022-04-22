Wardruna release striking video for new single, a live version of Fehu

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have released a striking live video for their new single Fehu which you can watch in full below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an immersive audio release which will now be released through ByNorse on Jne 10.

"Fehu is a song inspired by ancient runic poetry," explains Warduna mainman Einar Selvik. "The word itself refers to cattle/livestock and wealth and the song discusses the duality of wealthiness. Fehu was originally released on the album Runaljod - Yggdrasil in 2013. It has been a permanent song in our live-set ever since the release and thus, it feels great to finally release a live version of the song."

Talking of the change inn release date of Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven from April back to June, Selvik says: "Due to a very unfortunate production issue, we are forced to move the release date of First Flight Of The White Raven in all of its formats to June 10.

"On a more positive note and due to popular demand, we will make the DVD available as a standalone item and offer the concert as VOD (Video-On-Demand) through our World and US online-shops." He continues, "the DVD presale starts April 22 along with a new digital single and video from the upcoming release. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and we are grateful for your understanding."

Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven will be released as a 2LP set, as well as 2CD that also features the original studio album track listing. To mark the event’s exceptional impact, it will also be available as a limited Boxset Edition including 2LP (black), 2CD, DVD with livestream performance and bonus documentary material and three videos (only available in the boxed set), flag of the CD album cover, certificate of authenticity for the box and an exclusive autographed card signed by Einar Selvik.

Pre-order Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.