Voyager release new single What A Wonderful Day

Australian prog rockers Voyager have released a new single, What A Wonderful Day.

Taken from the band's latest album, Ghost Mile, it is released ahead of a string of summer UK and festival dates. You can hear the new single below...

"It really is a wonderful day, we're coming to perform at Ramblin Man, UK Tech Fest, and we have two headline shows in London in Birmingham before returning for bloodstock in August," the band told Prog. "See you at a show! We will be playing a set of heavy melodic goodness to melt the hearts of fans old and new! We are also hoping to get maximum dollars for drummer Ash's beard at the merch stand. Bidding starts now."

Voyager will play:

UK Ramblin' Man Fair - July 1

UK London Borderline - 3 (Prog sponsored show with Sumer and Temples On Mars)

UK Birmingham Asylum - 4

UK Newark Tech Fest - 6-8

UK Bloodstock Festival - August 10-12

Japan Osaka Evoken Fest - 31

Japan Tokyo Evoken Fest - September 2

US Atlanta Progpower - 5