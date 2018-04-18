Voyager Announce Raft Of Summer Dates

Australian prog rockers Voyager have announced a string of live dates for the summer.

The Perth band have a busy summer schedule lined-up, playing the Prog In The Park stage at this year's Ramblin' Man Fair on July 1, and will also headline a special showcase at London's Borderline on July 3, followed by a show in Birmingham, followed by appearances at UK Tech Fest and Bloodstock Festival, some Japanese dates and then ProgPower USA.

Voyager's latest album Ghost Mile has seen the band receive critical acclaim and praise for their continued efforts to be a unique and enticing prospect within the progressive metal scene. Voyager were nominated for a Progressive Music Award in the Best International Band category with the likes of Devin Townsend, Opeth and Dream Theater following their outstanding achievement of hitting their Pledge Music album pre-order campaign in just one week.

Voyager will play:

Ramblin Man Fair - July 1

London Borderline - 2

Birmingham Asylum 2 - 3

UK Tech Fest - 6-8

Bloodstock Festival - August 10-12

Japan Osaka Evoken Festival - 31

Japan Osaka Evoken Festival - September 2

USA Atlanta ProgPower USA - 5