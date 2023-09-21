Voyager cancel October European tour in wake of Danny Estrin's shock cancer diagnosis

Australian prog Eurovision stars Voyager have announced the cancellation of their headline European tour, which was less than two weeks away, following the mainman Danny Estrin being diagnosed with cancer!

In a statement, the singer and keytar player said: "Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer that requires immediate treatment. I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we’ve had. I am on strict doctors’ orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so that we can be on stage again as soon as possible. This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand."

The band have postponed their European tour to late 2024. All tickets bought will be valid on rescheduled dates, but if you wish to request a refund you may do so at the point of sale.

The band go on to say: "Knowing our very close-knit community, we understand that you may have a lot of questions during this time, and so we’d like to take the opportunity to answer as many of them as possible and hope that the below helps.



Q: What kind of cancer is it and will Danny be okay?

A: We please request you respect Danny’s privacy on this matter until he is ready to share further information publicly. Please be assured he is getting the best treatment available to him.



Q: When will the tour be rescheduled to?

A: We are rescheduling the tour to October 2024. The organisers of Euroblast have reserved us another headline slot for next year and we’re very grateful for their understanding.



Q: Can I get a refund on my ticket?

A: Please contact your ticket provider for more information.



Q: What about the Australian tour?

A: It’s too early to know yet what the forthcoming weeks/months will hold. We will endeavour to communicate with you all as soon as possible. For now the tour is still going ahead.



Q: How can I support the band during this time?

A: You are already supporting us just by being our fan!

Voyager represented Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with the song Promise. The band released their latest album, the acclaimed Fearless In Love, earlier this year.