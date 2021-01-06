Vote for the winner of the Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020!

Over the last 12 months, Louder joined forces with image editing software Affinity Photo to find the best new rock photographers of 2020.

The competition ran throughout the year with a series of challenges: Challenge 1 was on live photography and won by a shot of prog singer Damian Wilson crowd-surfing. Challenge 2 was all about Crowd & Venue Scenes and won by a great shot of a Machine Head crowd. The Shot On Mobile heat was won by this live shot of Manchester band Larkins. Challenge #4 on Album Photography was won by a brain-scrambling shot that could have been the cover of a new prog album, Challenge #5's winner was a live shot of Iggy Pop that captured the joy of live performance, Challenge #6 was about doing promo shots for new bands, and won by this portait of London band Viscula.

But for the final overall winner, we want you to choose by voting for your favourite in the poll below. Which of these great shots will take the prize? Here is the shortlist:

1. Live photography

Damian Wilson crowd surfing by Bert Treep (Image credit: Bert Treep)

2. Crowd & Venues Scenes

The audience for Machine Head by Katie Frost (Image credit: Katie Frost)

3. Shot on Mobile

Larkins at The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, by Brandon Parker (Image credit: Brandon Parker)

4. Album Photography

This album photography winner by Luciano D. Kapa (Image credit: Luciano D. Kapa)

5. Black & White photography

Iggy Pop by Edyta Krzesak (Image credit: Edyta Krzesak)

6. Local band photography

Viscula by Marvey Mills (Image credit: Marvey Mills)

Vote here:

Affinity Photo picture-editing software is about speed, power and precision – and so is the best rock music. Our photo competition is about finding new photographers who capture the spirit of rock’n’roll and helping them to get the best from their photographs.

The overall winner, voted for by you, will receive:

iPad Pro 11” + Apple Pencil + Affinity Photo for iPad

The opportunity to go on assignment with Louder/Classic Rock/Metal Hammer/Prog photographer Kevin Nixon (OR doing a Skype/online workshop with Kevin)

The winning picture will be published online on Louder and in our sister magazines (Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog)

Affinity’s John Atkin says: “Even the best photographers adjust their images before publication, and Affinity Photo is perfect whether you want to make quick corrections or complex, multi-layered edits.

“The low one-off price and no monthly subscription means it’s ideal for photographers on a budget, or who might not be using it all the time, while still delivering all of the editing capabilities the top pros require. And it’s all backed up with a whole load of free, easy-to-follow video tutorials that can help make you a better photographer.”