Von Hertzen Brothers, Solstice and Lazuli annunced as headliners for Fusion 6

Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers, French quintet Lazuli and the UK's Solstice have all been announced as the headliners for Fusion 6 as the festival extends to a three-day event for the very first time.

This year's event will again takes place at the Stourport Civic from March 7-9. Also appearing at next year's festival also features appearances from Kyros, Tiger Moth Tales, Spriggan Mist, The Mighty Bard, Dominic Sanderson, Karmamoi, Grace And Fire, Progzilla Radio's Buzz Elliott and more.

There will also be a pre-event launch night on March 6 which will see UK prog rockers Amplifier, Godsticks and Krankschaft perform.

"Fusion is back with yet another stellar lineup and this year we 've managed to add on an extra date," says organiser Steve Gould. "Our launch event takes place on March 6th at Stourport Civic and we finally managed to drag Amplifer along with rather excellent support from Krankschaft and Godsticks.

"Over the weekend, we have Lazuli (who were due to play in 2020), but we all know what happened there, Von Hertzen Brothers and Solstice along with a host of bands from the UK and beyond. Now in its sixth incarnation, the event has been growing phenomenally the past few years and with such an amazing lineup, excellent bar, street food, ample car parking and seating, be prepared for yet another memorable sell out weekend of music for all tastes. Fusion - Music Without Boundaries, you know it makes sense."

Tickets for next year's event are available through the festival website.

(Image credit: Press)