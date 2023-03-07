Prog Magazine teams up with Progzilla Radio to highlight new prog music

Prog Magazine is delighted to announce a new partnership with Progzilla Radio, the UK's only dedicated progressive rock radio network, to continue to highlight grassroots progressive music.

From the current issue, 139, onwards, you will be able to listen to the Limelight and Prog Around The World bands featured in the issue across Progzilla's broad spectrum of radio shows throughout the week.

Prog's Limelight feature highlights up and coming prog bands. For many it's the first step on the press ladder, hopefully bringing them to wider attention, while the Prog Around The World feature looks at band's from outside the UK. Notable Limelight artists we've featured throughout Prog's history who've gone on to bigger and better things include Big Big Train, Haken, Leprous, The Anchoress, Voyager, Iamthemorning, Von Hertzen Brothers, Exploring Birdsong, Jo Quail and more.

"Progzilla is delighted to be working with Prog Magazine, helping to bring grassroots artists to a wider audience," says Progzilla's Stacy Doller. "Our team of enthusiastic broadcasters are excited to shine the spotlight on acts featured within the pages of Prog Magazine, and our dedicated playlists will allow our listeners to discover something new, as the background to their day without lifting a finger - simply ask you smart speaker to play Progzilla Radio."

"We've long looked at ways of partnering up with Progzilla Radio," adds Prog Editor Jerry Ewing. "Bringing more attention to up and coming progressive artists is central to what we do at Prog Magazine. Giving readers the chance to listen to new music, as well as the rest of the great music Progzilla plays, will hopefully really boost tomorrow's next big thing."

The new issue of Prog is on sale on this Friday March 10.

Listen to Progzilla Radio.