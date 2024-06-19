VOLA announce new album Friend Of A Phantom

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have announced that they will release their latest album, Friend Of A Phantom, through Mascot Records on November 1. The band have also shared a video for their brand new single Break My Lying Tongue which you can watch below.

The quartet teased the name of their upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2021's Witness, when they announced their Friend Of A Phantom European tour back in April. The tour, which kicks off in Århus in Denmark on November 1 includes a run of English and Scottish dates, including the band's biggest London show at Heaven on November 22.

"We have had the time to internalise Witness and let its aftermath sink in, which has shaped how we approached Friend Of A Phantom," explains drummer Adam Janzi of the upcoming album. "Our personal tastes have changed, the way we approach our instruments and songwriting has changed, our lives have changed, time has passed, and adventures have been had. Whatever piece of melancholy that Witness had, has just grown and become a central part of this new album. I feel that VOLA has grown and reached a new moment in its life, maturing."

The band released the anthemic single Paper Wolf last August, which serves, they admit, as a taster for the direction of the new album.

"We never put boundaries on our songwriting but merely search for a direction that feels unexplored and exciting to us," says vocalist/guitarist Asger Mygind. "With Paper Wolf, we suddenly found ourselves in a territory where an old-school metal atmosphere crept into our blend of sounds. We liked what we heard and then ran with it at full speed."

You can see a full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.

Pre-order Friend Of A Phantom.

VOLA Friend Of A Phantom Europe Tour 2024

Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall

Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena

Nov 5: To Be Announced

Nov 6: To Be Announced

Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater

Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park

Nov 13: To Be Announced

Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex

Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex

Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club

Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine

Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Nov 22: UK London Heaven

Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2

Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy

Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX

Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega

Get tickets.