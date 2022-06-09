Voivod announce new box set with previously unreleased video of Psychic Vacuum

Voivod have announced they will release an epic new box set, Forgotten In Space, through BMG Records on July 29. You can watch a video for a previously unreleased demo of Psychic Vacuum (originally from Dimension Hatröss) below.

The five LP box set is a deluxe celebration of Voivod’s Noise Records years, and features the band's three studio albums on the label: Rrröööaaarrr, Killing Technology and Dimension Hatröss on different coloured splattered vinyl. It also features No Speed Limit Live '86 for the first time ever on green and black splatter vinyl and Dimension Hatröss - The Demos, also on vinyl for the first ever time.

It also includes the Chaosmonhgers DVD, a mini documentary of interviews, live performances, behind the scenes & promotional videos from 1985 to 1989. It also includes previously unreleased video concert, live in Chicago 88 and audio concert from World War III festival 1985.

There is also contains a Korgüll the Exterminator USB which features all the tracks from the expanded studio albums plus the live & demo albums, and Cosmic Drama, a 40 page book containing new sleeve note interviews with Michel ‘Away’ Langevin telling the story of the early years of Voivod by Prog Editor Jerry Ewing, which also contains rare and previously unseen photos.

Forgotten In Space will also be available as a 5 x CDs and DVD clamshell box set containing all the studio albums, bonus rare demo and live albums, the DVD containing the mini documentary and previously unreleased live concerts and a 20 page booklet.

Pre-order Forgotten In Space.