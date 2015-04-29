Voivod add Bristol date to Euro tour

Voivod have been added to the line-up for this year’s Bristol Temples festival.
The Canadian rockers play the event on May 31 at the end of a run of European dates which includes a show at London’s Underworld on May 20.
Voivod released the track We Are Connected this month on 7-inch vinyl. They say: “Here it is folks. See you in Europe soon. We Are Connected tour. We are all very psyched about this trip.”
The track is one half of a split release with Century Media labelmates At The Gates. Voivod’s last full-length studio release was 2013’s Target Earth – their 13th album.
VOIVOD EUROPEAN TOUR DATES 2015
May 20: London The Underworld
May 21: Mechelen Club Kamikaze, Belgium
May 22: Utrecht Tivoli De Helling, The Netherlands
May 23: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany
May 25: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
May 28: Milan Rock In Park Legend Club, Italy
May 29: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, Spain
May 30: Eragny Covent Garden, France
May 31: Bristol Temples Festival