Voivod have announced a May gig at London’s Underworld.

The Canadian outfit will play at the Camden venue on May 20, they confirmed via their Facebook page.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin last month revealed the band planned on issuing a new album in 2016 to follow-up 2013’s Target Earth.

It will likely be preceded by a series of seven-inch single releases, following the format used for recent track We Are Connected.

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (March 25) via Stereoboard.