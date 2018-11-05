Voices From The Fuselage premiere video for Vestibule Of Hell with Prog

Young British prog rockers Voices From The Fuselage will release their new album, Odyssey: The Founder Of Dreams through White Star Records this Friday, November 9. The band have premiered the new video for Vestibule Of Hell with Prog, which you can watch below.

And singer Ashe O'Hara has given us an exclusive track by track guide to the new album:

VIA

This is a personal favourite of mine (Ashe). This album showcases a lot of emotional turmoil for me personally; lyrically speaking. Via is about a previous relationship which was incredibly self-destructive. I had just experienced a new low in my life and found myself without a job and a home, and I returned to my home town. I met a guy, he just happened to quench many of my bad habits. Towards the end, I could sense it’s looking inevitability, and I was left feeling lost. So I wrote about it, to help me define how I felt and if I’m dealing with it in the right way, which I most probably wasn’t.

THE MONOLITH

The Monolith is an exception. I wrote The Monolith quite some time ago. It was probably one of the earlier songs that was almost fully written years before we recorded Odyssey II. This was a time when I was enjoying the euphoric effects of uppers, downers & hallucinogenic substances. I still to this day unsure of the true origins of the song’s content however, this song is about being overpowered by something you cannot see, be that anxiety, addiction, or just an invisible snowman.

LIFE ON TITAN

Life On Titan is about our endless need to explore and venture and claim. The idea that we are planning to travel to another planet to prolong the human race’s existence has always seemed fruitless and greedy to me. Humanity seems completely obsessed with preventing its own end. I probably seem incredibly defeatist, but I’m just at peace with the idea of my own demise, whenever that may be.

NINE LEVELS

A lot of my music is inspired by the existential crisis I seem to indefinitely reside in. I often define my sense of self as a Piscean duality. I find it extremely hard to brush aside my nihilism, but at the same time I have an extremely strong sense of faith, not specifically related to a deity. My years of dealing with depression often take me to dark places and I find myself questioning my actions and my decisions all the time. That to me is hell. Never being able to satisfy my own doubt. Nine Levels is an ode to my internalised dissentient view on the world. I find a lot of my music tends to fall on the more darker, melancholic side of my personality, which is a strange juxtaposition to my more social side, where I tend to enjoy making people laugh.

VAULT OF HEAVEN

Vault Of Heaven is another track that I hold close. It, again, stems from my internal battle with faith, where the idea of heaven is always considered to be good. My idea of heaven is like a vault, similar to a mystery box. People speculate what resides within, but we never know until we are unable to confirm for anyone else. This song is about what it costs to see what’s inside - my true self, my happiness, and my integrity - and I regret to say that I’m not willing to sacrifice any of those. I’m here. I’m queer. And I like Belgian beer.

VESTIBULE OF HELL

This is one of the band’s unanimously favourite tracks from the album. Vestibule is another dive deep into my fragile insecurities. Its almost like a dream within a dream, as it details the ventricle of light, which is my love for songwriting. Sometimes it is the one thing that has kept me alive. Sometimes real life has got in the way of my own songwriting progression, but thankfully I have continued to write.

GRAVE DIGGING

Grave Digging is another look into a failed relationship and how I inevitably fall into the same pattern of grieving for perhaps too long than I should. This song was originally a solo track that I have previously shared on my own Soundcloud, but has since been developed upon to fit the band’s sound.

DOMUS

Domus is another song we had written some time ago, even before Odyssey I was released! One of the songs that our fans seem to always ask to be officially released. This song is about my childhood. A broken home as it were from the child’s perspective. Despite the turmoil at home, we cannot help but want to remain there, even though it may not be the most ideal scenario, but the alternative isn’t always desirable.

DESTITUTE

Destitute is a personal favourite for its theme. It’s a regular theme throughout my life. The idea that the person you need the most, does not need you, and trying to take something beneficial and good away from that. The adult response - to internalise those feelings and grow from them in a positive way.

MACHINA

Machina is in many ways about the ultimate theme - science vs faith. I have touched upon this before as it is a continuous battle I have. How both sides of the argument can be misinterpreted and misleading, and why neither to me are absolutes. I have often felt that no matter which side wins, it will have an adverse effect on life as we know it, if not a gargantuan effect.