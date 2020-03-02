Virgil Donati releases drum through video for The Quiet Place

Australian drum virtuoso Virgil Dionati has released a new drum playthrough for the track 'The Quiet Place', taken from his recently released solo album Ruination.

Fusing elements of prog, jazz fusion and occasionally tending toward the heavier, Ruination is an experimental and progressive musical exploration, reflecting Donati's time working with the likes of Allan Holdsworth, Steve Vai and Billy Sheehan. A notable addition on this record is prominent vocals, which add a great texture and entwine traditional songwriting elements into the mix.

Alongside Donati, who also plays keyboards on Ruination, the new album features Irwin Thomas on guitar and vocals, Andre Neiri on guitar, Junior Braghuina on bass and Chris Clarke on keyboards.

Having just completed a tour of the USA, Donati will soon be announcing Australian and European dates for 2020.