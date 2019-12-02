Virgil Donati to release new solo album in February

Former Planet X drummer Virgil Donati has announced his new solo album will be released in February.

Ruination will be the Australian multi-instrumentalist's seventh solo venture and will be released through Gildon Music on February 7. Donati is joined on the album by Irwin Thomas (vocals/guitar), Andre Neiri (guitar), Junior Braguinha (bass) and Chris Clarke (drums). There are also guest appearances from Julian Lage (guitar), Steve Hunt (keys), Joe Chindamo (keys), Evan Marien (bass), Marco Sfogli (guitar) and Carl Morner Ringstrom (guitar).

Ruination is described as "an experimental and progressive musical exploration, as tightly controlled as it is dynamic and free, fusing elements of prog, jazz fusion and occasionally tending toward the heavier."

Donati will tour the US in early 2020, followed by Australia with UK and Europe dates being looked at for the latter part of the year.