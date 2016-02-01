Vince Neil signs up for Celebrity Apprentice

Vince Neil has signed up to take part in the next season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

The show – which begins filming today – will air for six weeks in the US on NBC this autumn. The Motley Crue singer will be among 16 contestants, with UFC star Chael Sonnen, Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila also taking part.

The show sees celebs compete for a cash prize that will go to the winner’s nominated charities. Neil is representing the Las Vegas-based Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health.

He tells the Las Vegas Sun: “I’ll be raising money for great Las Vegas causes, so I hope the entire valley-wide community will be supporting whatever it is we have to tackle.

“I’ve set myself a record target of $1million and have begun reaching out to my rock star and country star friends to support me once the challenges get underway.”

The show will be hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is replacing regular host Donald Trump as he fights for the Republican presidential nomination.

Other contestants include Boy George, NFL Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson, comedian Jon Lovitz and stylist Carson Kressley. They will have to help launch and expand a South African fusion restaurant called Peli Peli.

Motley Crue played their last ever gig on New Year’s Eve after a long-running farewell tour.

