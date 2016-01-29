VInce Neil working on 'fun, nasty' solo album

Former Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has confirmed he’s working on a fourth solo album – and he’s hinted that he’ll road-test some of the material on his upcoming tour.

Crue bowed out with a farewell show on December 31 after a two-year world tour. The performance is to be released as a film later this year, while the move version of their book The Dirt is also expected in 2016.

Neil tells the Michigan City News-Dispatch: “I’m going to always be the guy who was in Motley Crue – but I’m looking forward to recording more stuff.

“The music is exciting. It’s good, fun, nasty, raw. That’s what’s important: good, fun songs. I think there’s always room for this type of music.”

Asked whether fans will hear some of it on the road, Neil says: “You often hear some surprises at our shows. I don’t want to give away some of those surprises, but let’s just say you might have struck a nerve.”

Crue guitarist Mick Mars is recording with John Corabi, who fronted the band in the 1990s. Bassist Nikki Sixx plans to concentrate on his band Sixx:AM for the next few years.

