Venom unleash Long Haired Punks

Venom are releasing their fourteenth studio album From The Very Depths later this month on Spinefarm Records, and they’ve just dropped this video for Long Haired Punks to get us excited!

From The Very Depths is the follow-up to 2011’s Fallen Angels album and features founding member Cronos as well as Rage and Dante.

Speaking about the record, Cronos said: “This album is perfect; all three members are totally over-the-top confident with the new songs and the production. We had a great atmosphere in the studio while we were recording; Dante created pure thunder from his drums, while Rage tears the flesh off your face with his riffs, making everything fall into place so well… it shows the band maturing into an unstoppable force of pure black metal.

“We can’t wait to play the new songs live for the legions. Hell yeah!”

From The Very Depths is out 26th January via Spinefarm. Pre-order from iTunes or Amazon.