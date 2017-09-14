Decapitated 'strongly deny' kidnap and rape allegations

Decapitated have issued a statement strongly denying the allegations made against them over the course of the past week.

Waclaw Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski, Michael Lysejko and Hubert Wiece were arrested in Santa Ana, California, and held on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and were later accused of gang-rape following a show in Spokane, Washington.

As a result of the proceedings, the band report that they’ve cancelled all planned future live shows as there’s uncertainty about how long the legal process will take.

The band say in a statement: “While we are not perfect human beings, we are not kidnappers, rapists, or criminals. As such, we strongly deny the allegations that have recently been brought against us.

“We ask that everyone please reserve their judgement until a definitive outcome has been reached, as charges have yet to be pressed. Full testimony and evidence will be presented in due time, and we have faith in that process.

“As there is uncertainty regarding a timeline for prospective proceedings and out of respect for fans and promoters, due to the severity of the claims, we have cancelled all planned touring.

“All social media platforms have been temporarily disabled as they have been used as destinations for defamatory and malicious remarks.

“We would like to point out that the statements in the published police report were given prior to an arrest. At that point, no member of the band was aware of an active warrant being issued.”

All four members of Decapitated are currently being held at a Los Angeles County jail awaiting extradition to Spokane, Washington.