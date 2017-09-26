Gene Simmons closes door on Kiss return for Ace Frehley

Gene Simmons has ruled out the possibility of guitarist Ace Frehley rejoining Kiss.

Speculation had been swirling that Frehley could commence another stint with the band ever since he and Paul Stanley reconnected in 2016.

In February, Kiss vocalist and guitarist Stanley addressed the issue saying he had “no thoughts of re-visiting the past” but Frehley later insisted there was still a chance, saying: “I haven’t heard anything, but if I were a betting man, I’d say maybe 50-50. That’s good odds.”

And after the guitarist and Simmons hooked up recently for a benefit show in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey, the subject of Ace rejoining Kiss has once again surfaced.

When asked about the possibility by The Cassius Morris Show, Simmons says: “That’s not gonna happen. Ace has been in and out of the band three different times. That’s enough.”

Simmons recently announced his box set The Vault, which he’ll hand deliver to fans throughout 2018 on his Vault World Tour.

It will be available at various prices starting at $2000 – but when quizzed about the $50,000 Home Experience package, Simmons asks the interviewer to prove it exists. When shown the evidence, Simmons quickly drafts an email, telling his team to take the information down from his website’s front page.

Simmons says says: “Holy fuck, guys. People still believe this is a $50,000 box set – and that’s because of your front page. Again, get rid of Producer and Home Experience off the front page, for fuck sake.”

