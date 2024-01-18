Listen to Fractal, the first new Vennart music for four years!

Former Oceansize singer and guitarist Mike Vennart has streamed a brand new song as Vennart, and you can listen to Fractal below.

At the same time, in a short flurry of online activity on X, formally known as Twitter, it was revealed that a brand new Vennart album, Forgiveness & The Grain, will be released on February 2.

It will be the first new Vennart album since 2020's The Dead, Dead Wood, although MIke's been busy of late with the experimental extreme metal duo Empire State Bastard alongside Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil (Vennart, of course, tours as a live guitarist with the Scottish trio).

"It’s the tenth album I’ve made in 20 years, and even thinking about that gives me severe vertigo," comments Vennart. "As ever, this record will be released entirely independent of any management, record companies or PRs. Simply because I can’t afford them."

Vennart released CGI Metals OST, a companion piece to the album, To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea, in 2022 and Backseat Hards, a collection of improvised field recordings using just voice and a Fender Acoustasonic guitar, as Mike Vennart, the same year.

British Theatre, Vennart's electronica project with former Oceansize bandmate Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram, released their debut album Mastery back in 2016.

For more information check out Vennart's Bandcamp page.