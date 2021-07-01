Vennart announce October live dates

Mike Vennart has announced a run of live dates for October for his solo venture Vennart.

The former Oceansize singer and guitarist, who currently fronts both Vennart and British Theater, will head out with Bristol band Sugar Horse in support. The live band line-up features Vennart's former Oceansize colleagues Richard 'Gambler' Ingram on keyboards and Steve Durose on guitar as well as Joe Lazarus on drums and Joe Thorpe on bass.

Vennart released their most recent album, In The Dead, Dead Wood in 2020. The band's new merchandise website has just opened fr business. Details here.

Vennart will play:

Oct 13: Glasgow King Tut's

Oct 14: Birmingham Dead Wax

Oct 16: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Oct 17: Manchester Gorilla

Oct 18: Leeds Burdanell Social Club

Oct 19: London Powerhaus

Oct 20: Bristol Exchange

