Veil of Maya have created a video for their track Aeris.

The video was directed by Ramon Boutviseth, and is the band’s third released song from their fifth studio work Matriarch.

The Chicago deathcore outfit lost frontman of seven years Brandon Butler last September, who said that they had a “different view” about musical development.

Arms of Empire’s Lukas Magyar joined Veil of Maya earlier this year, and is set to tour the UK with the band in February.