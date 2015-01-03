Veil of Maya recruit Arms Of Empire singer

American deathcore outfit Veil Of Maya have revealed Arms Of Empire singer Lukas Magyar has joined their lineup.

Magyar steps in following a split with longtime vocalist Brandon Butler (pictured above with previous lineup), who left the group in September over musical differences after seven years with the Chicago-based band.

Magyar appears on Veil Of Maya’s upcoming fifth album, Phoenix, via Sumerian Records.

The group posted on Facebook: “Our brand new, and debut track with new vocalist Lukas Magyar, is available now. Check it out and tell us what you think.”

The singer will perform double-duty with both acts moving forward, confirmed Arms Of Empire in a Facebook update of their own, writing: “Yes, Lukas is in Veil Of Maya, but no he’s not leaving Arms Of Empire.”

The Wisconsin outfit issued their debut album, Energy, last year.

Magyar and Veil Of Maya will launch a US trek next week with Upon A Burning Body and guests Volumes, Gideon and The Last Ten Seconds Of Life.

The band will start a month-long European tour February 5 in Niemark, Germany; the trip includes six UK shows.

UK TOUR DATES

Feb 13: Brighton Audio

Feb 14: Manchester Club Academy

Feb 15: Glasgow Classic Grand

Feb 16: Birmingham 02 Academy

Feb 17: Cardiff CF10

Feb 18: London Underworld