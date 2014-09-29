Veil Of Maya lose frontman Butler

Veil Of Maya have split with frontman Brandon Butler while working on their fifth album, it’s been confirmed.

Rumours began circulating that his seven-year stint was over after he cut his hair off and posted on Facebook about having started a day job.

The band said in a statement: “Currently we are hard at work on our new studio album, and while the music is almost finished, the hunt for a new vocalist is now on. We are very excited – we know that our longtime and new fans will be calling this their favourite Veil of Maya album of all time. We want to wish Brandon good luck with anything and everything he does in the future, and thank him for being a part of the band.”

Now Butler reports in his own statement: “I am no longer in Veil Of Maya. This decision was one of the toughest I have ever made. The last seven years of my life have been one wild ride and there is nothing I would take back about it.”

He explains that he had a “different view” about musical development from his bandmates and it had “caused a wedge” during the past year. But he adds: “I will always love them like brothers regardless of how it ended.”

Thanking fans for their support, he continues: “I feel as if I was on the verge of writing some of my best lyrics yet with the VOM guys, and wish I could have showed you all. I will never stop being passionate for music and writing as it is a massive part of my life.”

The follow-up to VOM’s 2012 album Eclipse is expected next year via Sumerian Records.