Van Halen to tour North America

Van Halen will commence a 39-date North American tour in July, the band have confirmed.

In addition to the run of shows, they’ll play Hollywood Boulevard on March 30 and the show will be broadcast on the Jimmy Kimmel Live TV show.

The band release Tokyo Dome Live In Concert later this month – their first-ever live album with original frontman David Lee Roth – which they’ve said will be released without any vocal retouching. They’ve released a stream of Hot For Teacher, taken from the collection.

Van Halen could record a follow-up to 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth, but guitarist Eddie Van Halen insists it will only happen if they worked out timing issues with Roth.

Jul 05: Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre

Jul 07: Portland, OR, Amphitheater Northwest

Jul 09: Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

Jul 11: San Bernardino, CA, San Manuel Amphitheater

Jul 14: Irvine, CA, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Jul 16: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 18: Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 20: Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 22: Kansas City, MO, Cricket Wireless Amphitheater

Jul 24: Chicago, IL, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 26: St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 28: Pittsburgh, PA, First Niagra Pavilion

Jul 30: Bangor, ME, Darling’sWaterfront Pavilion

Aug 01: Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

Aug 03: Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

Aug 05: London, ON, Western Fair District

Aug 07: Toronto, ON, Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

Aug 09: Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 11: Hartford, CT, Xfinity Center

Aug 13: Wantagh, NY, Nikon At Jones Beach Theater

Aug 23: Hershey, PA, Hershey Park

Aug 25: Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug 27: Camden, NJ, Susquehanna Bank Center

Aug 29: Washington DC, Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 31: Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

Sep 02: Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Amphitheatre

Sep 04: Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

Sep 06: Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sep 09: Raleigh, NC, Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Sep 11: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 13: Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 15: West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sep 17: Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sep 21: Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

Sep 23: Dallas, TX, Gexa Energy Pavilion

Sep 25: Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 28: Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep 30: San Diego, CA, Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Ocr 02: Hollywood, CA, Hollywood Bowl