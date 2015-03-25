Van Halen to tour North America

Van Halen will commence a 39-date North American tour in July, the band have confirmed.
In addition to the run of shows, they’ll play Hollywood Boulevard on March 30 and the show will be broadcast on the Jimmy Kimmel Live TV show.
The band release Tokyo Dome Live In Concert later this month – their first-ever live album with original frontman David Lee Roth – which they’ve said will be released without any vocal retouching. They’ve released a stream of Hot For Teacher, taken from the collection.
Van Halen could record a follow-up to 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth, but guitarist Eddie Van Halen insists it will only happen if they worked out timing issues with Roth.
Tour dates
Jul 05: Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre
Jul 07: Portland, OR, Amphitheater Northwest
Jul 09: Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion
Jul 11: San Bernardino, CA, San Manuel Amphitheater
Jul 14: Irvine, CA, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Jul 16: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jul 18: Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre
Jul 20: Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 22: Kansas City, MO, Cricket Wireless Amphitheater
Jul 24: Chicago, IL, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 26: St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 28: Pittsburgh, PA, First Niagra Pavilion
Jul 30: Bangor, ME, Darling’sWaterfront Pavilion
Aug 01: Boston, MA, Xfinity Center
Aug 03: Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center
Aug 05: London, ON, Western Fair District
Aug 07: Toronto, ON, Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Aug 09: Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 11: Hartford, CT, Xfinity Center
Aug 13: Wantagh, NY, Nikon At Jones Beach Theater
Aug 23: Hershey, PA, Hershey Park
Aug 25: Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug 27: Camden, NJ, Susquehanna Bank Center
Aug 29: Washington DC, Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 31: Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
Sep 02: Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Amphitheatre
Sep 04: Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater
Sep 06: Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sep 09: Raleigh, NC, Walnut Creek Amphitheater
Sep 11: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 13: Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 15: West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sep 17: Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sep 21: Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater
Sep 23: Dallas, TX, Gexa Energy Pavilion
Sep 25: Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 28: Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep 30: San Diego, CA, Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Ocr 02: Hollywood, CA, Hollywood Bowl