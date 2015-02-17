Van Halen album depends on timing says Eddie

Eddie Van Halen wants to record a 13th Van Halen album – but says he’s not certain it’ll happen.

Their last studio outing was 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth, which saw original frontman David Lee Roth collaborating in the studio for the first time since 1984.

Van Halen tells What It Means To Be An American: “I’d love to make a studio record. Depends on everybody’s timing. I don’t know what Dave is up to now – I don’t know if he’s living in New York or Japan or wherever he is.”

And the guitarist recalls feelings of regrets when his appearance on the scene in 1978 inspired a generation of copycat axemen. “It kind of pissed me off,” he says. “God, what did I start?”

Asked about the future of rock ’n’ roll amid industry turmoil, he says: “We just humped it and humped it until people came. I don’t see how that wouldn’t work today. Whatever music is out there, there’s always room for more.”

Van Halen are gearing up to release Tokyo Dome Live In Concert next month – their first live title with Roth.