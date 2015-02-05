Van Halen prepare first live album with Roth

Van Halen are gearing up to launch their first-ever live album featuring original frontman David Lee Roth.

MelodicRock.com reports that the double-disc pack Tokyo Dome Live In Concert was recorded in June 2013 and features 23 tracks encompassing all seven studio releases with Roth at the mic.

In addition, the band’s first six records are being prepared for re-release in a remastered format, created from the original master tapes.

The news could explain Eddie Van Halen’s appearance at a mastering studio in July, which had led to speculation that a new studio album was in the works.

Roth returned to Van Halen in 2009 and 12th album_ A Different Kind Of Truth_ was launched three years later. An extensive US tour was cut short after Roth admitted the band had “bitten off more than we could chew – as usual.”

Former frontman Sammy Hagar recently predicted that Van Halen would bring back original bassist Michael Anthony. The singer had previously said he’d still be interested in touring with the band alongside Roth.

Tokyo Dome Live In Concert is set for release on March 31.

