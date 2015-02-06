Roth's voice kept real on Van Halen live album

Van Halen’s first live album with David Lee Roth will be released without any retouching on the vocal tracks, says a fan site.

Tokyo Dome Live In Concert will be launched on March 31 alongside remastered editions of the band’s self-titled debut and sixth title 1984, with four more remasters to follow.

Trusted source Van Halen News Desk reports: “This is a very authentic live recording. Every bit of the concert is in here, including Dave speaking Japanese to the crowds, full guitar and drum solos, etc.

“Note there are absolutely no touchups on the lead vocals, unlike most live albums. They considered using different songs from different shows, but thought it would be better to simply release one stellar performance. They want this one to be authentic.”

VHND adds that Roth chose the cover art to continue the band’s travelling theme, and because he likes art deco period work.

