US Prog rockers Crack The Sky release video for Another Civil War

US prog rock sextet Crack The Sky have released a video for Another Civil War. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Tribes which will be released through Carry On Music in January 15, 2021. You can watch the video in full below.

Another Civil War depicts the two disparate sides of the same coin. Lyricist/vocalist John Palumbo paints a fine line between people who feel their way is the only way, the opposition be damned. “You hate me ’cause I don’t think like you,” Palumbo wryly observes as Joey D’Amico’s militaristic drumming is perfectly countered by the dual guitar and banjo attack courtesy of Rick Witkowski and Bobby Hird. Though Another Civil War focuses a sharp lens on the current great American divide, it also looks to foster the common ground that must be reclaimed if we’re all to move forward together.

Once hailed by Rolling Stone as "the best US prog band you've never heard", Crack The Sky have shared the stage throughout their 40+ year career with progressive rock legends Rush, Yes, Supertramp, Frank Zappa and more.

Pre-order Tribes.