UPF announce record deal and tour

United Progressive Fraternity will release their debut album via InsideOutMusic in November, the band have confirmed.

The group was formed from the ashes of Australian prog rockers Unitopia, and sees Matt Williams, Dave Hopgood, Tim Irrgang and Mark Trueack joined by The Tangent’s Guy Manning and Daniel Mash along with Marek Arnold.

Debut album Fall In Love With The World features guest appearances from Jon Anderson and Steve Hackett.

They have also announced a number of European and UK tour dates starting this month.

The band say: “We are absolutely thrilled to be signed to such a prestigious label as InsideOut and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership. We are very proud of what we have achieved with the making of this, the debut album from UPF.

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard to bring it together, and while the road we travelled to get here was a real challenge, the journey has been worth every step. We have strived to create a richer, bolder, grittier sound trying to evolve a little more, and we truly believe we have succeeded in this.

“We are very excited to be taking UPF to the road with our promotional UK/European tour. We will be playing tracks from the new album and Unitopia fans will not be disappointed as we will be playing selected favourites from the back catalogue.”

UPF UK dates 2014