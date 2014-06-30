Unreal City need help for 2015 tour

Italian Prog outfit Unreal City are asking fans to help fund an extension to their planned 2015 tour.

The band released debut album La Cridelta Di Aprile last year and are working on a follow-up, due out in January next year on AMS Records.

They want to tour the album and have launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to raise the €5000 required. Unreal City plan to visit Switzerland, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany and Austria – with trips to Canada, the US and Japan a possibility if they exceed their target.

The band says: “Your help will get us touring in a lot of countries and hopefully we’ll schedule a date near to your hometown. But no worries, we’ll be on tour even if we don’t reach our goal, your help won’t be wasted in any case.The only difference will be the amount of dates in the tour and the number of countries reached.”

To donate to the appeal – which runs until Thursday, August 14 – visit the Indiegogo campaign page.