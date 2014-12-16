Unreal City detail album no.2

Italian outfit Unreal City have launched a video for their track Lo Schermo Di Pietra (“The Screen Of Stone”) taken from their second album, out next month.

Titled Il Paese Del Tramonto (“The Country Sunset”), it’s to be launched on January 15 via AMS Records.

The follow-up to 2013 debut La Crudelta Di Aprile (“The Cruelty Of April”) is their first with new drummer Andrea Gardani, who replaced Federico Bedostri in September.

Earlier this year the band launched a crowdfunding appeal to help support a European tour – and although it fell short of its target they’ve lined up five dates across mainland Europe starting in February. More shows will be announced in due course.

Il Paese Del Tramonto is available to pre-order on CD, limited-edition CD and a CD/shirt bundle via their Bandcamp site.

Tracklist