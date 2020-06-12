Ulver announce new album and own book

Ulver have announced they will release their latest album, Flowers Of Evil, and a new 336-page book of their career, Wolves Evolve: The Ulver Story through House Of Mythology on August 28.

Flowers Of Evil follows a similar dark prog/electronica approach as predecessor The Assassination of Julius Caesar (2017) which was christened doom dance, "revealing a band moving deeper into beats and grooves, hooks and choruses, synths and guitars, yet sounding more stripped back, making room for the distinctive detail". The album has been mixed by Youth and The Orb's Michael Rendell.

At the same time, the band will release Wolves Evolve: The Ulver Story, a 336-page book, reflecting on over 25 years of Ulver history.

"We’ve been talking about making a book – the Ulver story – for years," the band say. "First for our 15th anniversary, then for our 20th anniversary, and now, after well over a quarter of a century, the time has come. We’ve been riding this beast for the greater part of our lives, and the future is not what it used to be."

The book includes 150 pages of conversation with the band, and a wealth of photographs from the private archives of the band and others.

Pre-order Flowers Of Evil and Wolves Evolve: The Ulver Story.