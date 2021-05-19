UK prog rockers Jump release new video for The Heroes

UK prog rockers Jump have released a new video for The Heroes, which you can watch below.

The Heroes is taken from the band's most recent studio album Breaking Point which the band released last November.

“The Heroes is the opening track on Breaking Point and it’s our tribute to everyone and anyone who ever pitched up in a school hall as kids, smashed out some chords and dreamed of ‘making it’...," says Jump frontman John Dexter Jones. "Recent times have been challenging in so many ways and we don’t doubt there will be plenty of issues to confront as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic - but as soon as the door to that studio opens on Monday, we’ll be in there smashing away again like big kids... you never know... we might make it one day!”

Breaking Point is the band's fourteenth studio album, following 2016's Over The Top.

“We’re really pleased with the way Breaking Point has turned out,"singer John Dexter Jones told Prog at the time. "It's been a bit of a bumpy ride bringing this one to fruition - something that I’m sure a lot of bands will be saying during these weird days. No problem with the material - we’re very proud of it - it was more that we had to conduct all our decision making in various garden sheds and back rooms instead of down the pub..."

Jump have also just reissued a remastered version of 1995's The Myth Of Independence. The band's fourth studio album was produced by Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly.

Get Breaking Point.

Get The Myth Remastered.