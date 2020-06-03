UK charity festival Teddy Rocks postponed until 2021

Organisers of the UK charity festival Teddy Rocks have confirmed that the 2020 event has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was scheduled to take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, this year, but with the live music scene still in lockdown across the country, organisers had little choice but to change plans.

However, the good news is that organisers and artists will join forces once again in 2021 to raise money for Teddy20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer.

Teddy Rocks 2021 will take place between April 30 and May 2 – and much of the 2020 lineup will be there, including Skindred, Terrorvision and The Fratellis.

Teddy Rocks festival director Tom Newton says: “We’ve made the very difficult decision to move Teddy Rocks to 2021. As always, the safety of everyone from the audience to the performers and our crew is paramount to us. With there still being uncertainty regarding COVID-19, it’s only right we make this decision.

“All tickets for 2020 remain valid and can be rolled over to 2021, and we would love for you to continue your support and keep your tickets for the new dates while we work tirelessly to bring you as close to the same line up as before.

“We need your support now more than ever to continue to run this festival and to continue to help children with cancer.

“We want to say a massive thank you to anybody who has already purchased tickets before and during these unprecedented times.

“It really has kept us motivated and driven and reminds us that not only are we able to help children with cancer and their families, but we also provide local musicians with a platform and give young people the opportunity to share stages with bands that they aspire to. We simply cannot do this without you!"

While dozens of artists for 2021 have been confirmed, more than 100 artists are planned over the weekend, with Teddy Rocks boasting four stages, outdoor bars, food stalls and activities for all the family.