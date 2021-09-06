UFO announce historic final show

UK rock legends UFO have announced plans to play their final ever live show in Athens, Greece, on October 29 next year.

The show comes at the end of a run of European dates that have been been rescheduled due to the pandemic, and is at the Fuzz Club in Athens, where guitarist Vinnie Moore made his debut with the band in 2004.

The band are also kicking off their final run of Euro dates with two unique shows: an 80-capacity public rehearsal in Hannover, Germany on June 20, and a private open-air concert the following day, with only 300 tickets available. Tickets for both shows go on sale at Eventim on October 1. Full dates below.

Singer Phil Mogg says, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories – as well as some difficult moments, naturally – it’ll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

UFO European Tour 2022

Jun 20: Hannover Beatbox (indoors), Germany

Jun 21: Hannover Beatbox (outdoors), Germany

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Verona Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

Jul 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 05: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Jul 07: Bremen Modernes, Germany

Jul 08: Berlin Hole 44, Germany

Jul 09: Torgau Kulturbastion Open Air, Germany

Jul 11: Tübingen Sudhaus, Germany

Jul 12: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Jul 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Jul 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jul 16: Enderndorf Lieder am See Festival, Germany

Oct 15: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

Oct 16: Tilburg 013, Holland

Oct 17: Braunschweig Westand, Germany

Oct 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Oct 20: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Oct 22: Erfurt HsD, Germany

Oct 24: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Oct 25: Speyer Halle 101, Germany

Oct 26: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 28: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece

Oct 29: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece