UFO announce historic final show

UK rock legends UFO have announced plans to play their final ever live show in Athens, Greece, on October 29 next year.
The show comes at the end of a run of European dates that have been been rescheduled due to the pandemic, and is at the Fuzz Club in Athens, where guitarist Vinnie Moore made his debut with the band in 2004.
The band are also kicking off their final run of Euro dates with two unique shows: an 80-capacity public rehearsal in Hannover, Germany on June 20, and a private open-air concert the following day, with only 300 tickets available. Tickets for both shows go on sale at Eventim on October 1. Full dates below.
Singer Phil Mogg says, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories – as well as some difficult moments, naturally – it’ll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."
UFO European Tour 2022
Jun 20: Hannover Beatbox (indoors), Germany
Jun 21: Hannover Beatbox (outdoors), Germany
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 25: Verona Festival, Italy
Jul 01: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain
Jul 03: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jul 05: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Jul 07: Bremen Modernes, Germany
Jul 08: Berlin Hole 44, Germany
Jul 09: Torgau Kulturbastion Open Air, Germany
Jul 11: Tübingen Sudhaus, Germany
Jul 12: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Jul 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Jul 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jul 16: Enderndorf Lieder am See Festival, Germany
Oct 15: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium
Oct 16: Tilburg 013, Holland
Oct 17: Braunschweig Westand, Germany
Oct 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Oct 20: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic
Oct 21: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany
Oct 22: Erfurt HsD, Germany
Oct 24: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany
Oct 25: Speyer Halle 101, Germany
Oct 26: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 28: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece
Oct 29: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece