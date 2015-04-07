Twisted Sister confirm AJ Pero tribute show

Twisted Sister have announced a tribute show in honour of late drummer AJ Pero.

The band will play A Concert To Honour AJ Pero at the Starland Ballroom, New Jersey on June 13.

The 55-year-old sticksman died last month while on tour with Adrenaline Mob and Twisted Sister have vowed to honour their upcoming touring commitments, although their long-term future remains in doubt.

Guitarist Jay Jay French said last week: “Our collective history is so long, so deep, so intertwined, that AJ’s death has shaken us to the core. It made me realise the fundamental connection that we, as a band and a company, share as friends.

“We will honour AJ during our shows this year. A professional drummer who is a friend will be filling in – this will allow us to fulfil our touring obligations and, most importantly, give us some space to make some very hard decisions about our future.”