Twenty One Pilots wrap up video trilogy with Levitate

Twenty One Pilots have released a video for their new track Levitate.

The Andrew Donoho-directed shoot wraps up a story trilogy which featured in promos for Jumpsuit and Nico And The Niners – with all three songs taken from Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun’s upcoming studio album Trench.

The follow-up to their Grammy Award-winning 2015 record Blurryface will be released on October 5 via Fueled By Ramen.

Watch all three videos below and find Trench pre-order details.

Twenty One Pilots will head out on a massive world tour later this year – with dates scheduled into March 2019.

Twenty One Pilots - Trench

1. Jumpsuit

2. Levitate

3. Morph

4. My Blood

5. Chlorine

6. Smithereens

7. Neon Gravestones

8. The Hype

9. Nico And The Niners

10. Cut My Lip

11. Bandito

12. Pet Cheetah

13. Legend

14. Leave The City

Twenty One Pilots 2018/2019 tour dates

Oct 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 17: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 19: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 20: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, WI

Oct 21: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 23: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Oct 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 26: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 27: Uniondale Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NY

Oct 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 31: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Nov 02: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Nov 03: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Nov 04: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Nov 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 07: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 09: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Nov 10: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Nov 11: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 13: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Nov 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 16: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 17: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 19: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Nov 20: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Nov 21: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Dec 07: Perth Arena, Australia

Dec 10: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Dec 13: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Dec 16: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Dec 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Dec 21: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Jan 30: Kiev Palace of Sports, Ukraine

Feb 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Feb 04: St. Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Feb 06: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Feb 08: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

Feb 09: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 11: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 12: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 15: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 16: Prague The O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 21: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 23: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 24: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 25: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Feb 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Mar 01: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 02: Belfast SSE Arena Belfast, UK

Mar 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Mar 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 07: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Mar 11: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Mar 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 13: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 15: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena, Spain

Mar 16: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Mar 17: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal