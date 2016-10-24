Twenty One Pilots show cut short by 'bomb threat'

Twenty One Pilots had to cut a sold-out concert in Russia short due to an alleged bomb threat.

The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun were performing at Moscow’s Sokol Music Hall on Sunday night – but they were forced to wrap up the set early after being warned by police that they could be in danger.

In a now-deleted tweet, they said: “Moscow, that was such an amazing show. The police cut our set a couple songs short because of a bomb threat. We are safe. You be safe.”

The band then checked in to say: “We can’t believe we get to play our music in Russia. We’re so proud. Moscow was amazing.” The message made no reference made to the scare.

The pair are currently on the European leg of their world tour in support of their most recent studio album Blurryface, which reached no.1 on the Billboard 200 chart in May last year.

Oct 25: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Oct 27: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Oct 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norwau

Oct 30: Copenhagen Falconer Salen, Denmark

Oct 31: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 03: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Nov 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Vienna stadthalle, Austria

Nov 07: Milan Mediolanum, Italy

Nov 08: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 09: Dusseldorg Mitsubishi Electric, Germany

Nov 15: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 16: Brussels Forest Vorst, Belgium

Nov 17: Paris Le Zenith, France

Jan 17: Providence Dunkin Donuts Center, RI

Jan 18: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Jan 20: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jan 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jan 22: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena,

Jan 24: ALlentown PPL Center, PA

Jan 25: Albany Times Center, NY

Jan 27: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Center, PA

Jan 28: Chicago United Center, IL

Jan 29: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Jan 31: Madison Alliant Energy Center, WI

Feb 01: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Feb 03: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 04: Sioux Falls Premier Center, SD

Feb 07: Bozeman Brick Breeden, MT

Feb 08: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Feb 10: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Feb 11: Sacramento SAP Center, CA

Feb 14: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 15: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Feb 18: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events, NV

Feb 19: Tucson Arena, AZ

Feb 21: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 24: Birmingham BJCC Arena, AL

Feb 25: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Feb 26: North Charleston Coliseum, NC

Feb 28: Tampa Amalie Arena,FL

Mar 02: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Mar 03: North Little Rock, AR

Mar 04: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Mar 05: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 24: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand

Mar 25: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Mar 27: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Mar 29: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Mar 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 01: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Apr 08: Perth Arena, Australia

