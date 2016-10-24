Deftones announce 2017 Gore European tour

Deftones have announced a European tour in support of latest album Gore.

They’ll play Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Nethelands, Belgium, England and Scotland during April and May next year.

The follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan was released in April 2016, after guitarist Stephen Carpenter struggled to align himself with the band’s musical direction.

Frontman Chino Moreno recently discussed his attitude to playing live, saying: “After the first song-and-a-half, if everything is working out, there’s this overwhelming joy and feeling, like, ‘I can’t be messed with now.’

“Even if something does go wrong, I’m on a forward trajectory. I look back and think, ‘Wow – we’ve been doing this for 20 something years.’

“That’s well over half of my life that I’ve been entertaining people with my voice.”

Tour tickets go on sale at 9am BST on October 28. Full dates can be seen below.

Deftones Gore European tour 2017

Apr 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Apr 21: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 23: Offenbach Stadhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 25: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 27: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 28: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium

May 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

May 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK

May 06: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 07: Glasgow SECC, UK

Deftones' Chino Moreno: "Adrenaline? Those were wild times"