Twenty One Pilots go on a Ride

Twenty One Pilots have announced a November UK tour and released a stream of their track Ride.

The song is taken from upcoming album Blurryface, which is released on May 18 via Atlantic Records. It’s currently available to pre-order.

The Ohio natives also play Birmingham’s Hare And Hounds tonight and London’s Electroworks tomorrow (Thursday).

TeamRock Radio called Twenty One Pilots “one of the most exciting bands in our scene” in March.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS UK TOUR 2015

04 Nov: Glasgow O2 ABC

05 Nov: Manchester Ritz

06 Nov: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07 Nov: Oxford Academy

09 Nov: Birmingham Institute