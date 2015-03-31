This week’s Breaking Bands Record of the Week is by Twenty One Pilots.

This Ohio duo have been going for some time, pushing the boundaries of the various genres they effortlessly fuse together. Their forthcoming album Blurryface is already set to be on my best albums of 2015 list, which is why I’ve made the first single from the album as Record Of The Week. Fairly Local is one of those songs that will give you goosebumps; it’s a dark and eerie track which will put you on edge.

As far as I’m concerned, Twenty One Pilots are a band everyone needs on their radar – they’re one of the most exciting bands in our scene right now. Check them out.

Sophie K

