Twenty One Pilots release Lane Boy video

Twenty One Pilots have released a video for their track Lane Boy.

The song is taken from the duo’s fourth album Blurryface, released earlier this year.

Vocalist Tyler Joseph said this month that he and drummer Josh Dun were not sure how the record would be perceived. He said: “The record was written on the road, so it didn’t feel very universal at the time. It was in the back of the bus or the hotel room and small areas where songs were being written and concepts put together.

“Josh and I didn’t really know how it was going to be received. People’s opinion of a bunch of songs ranging all over the place is sometimes kind of negative.”

The band have a run of UK shows in November.