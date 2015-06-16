Twenty One Pilots return to London

Twenty One Pilots will return to London for a one-off show at the O2 Academy Brixton on February 25 next year.
That’s in addition to their previously-announced UK tour in November.
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are still revelling after their fourth album became their first-ever number 1 hit in the US.
They said: “We created Blurryface for you – 14 songs that you accepted and embraces. This is your album. Thank you for putting it on top.”
Twenty One Pilots UK dates
Nov 04: Glasgow ABC
Nov 05: Manchester Ritz
Nov 06: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Nov 07: Oxford Academy
Nov 09: Birmingham Institute
Feb 25: London Brixton Academy