Twenty One Pilots return to London

Twenty One Pilots will return to London for a one-off show at the O2 Academy Brixton on February 25 next year.

That’s in addition to their previously-announced UK tour in November.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are still revelling after their fourth album became their first-ever number 1 hit in the US.

They said: “We created Blurryface for you – 14 songs that you accepted and embraces. This is your album. Thank you for putting it on top.”

Nov 04: Glasgow ABC

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 07: Oxford Academy

Nov 09: Birmingham Institute

Feb 25: London Brixton Academy