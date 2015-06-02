Troyka reveal Arcades video

Troyka have premiered their animated video for Arcards with Prog.

It’s taken from the London prog-jazz trio’s third album Ornithophobia, available now via iTunes, Amazon and Naim Records.

The band say: “Arcades alludes to a mixture of things – retro gaming, horror films, anime, sci-fi – all things geek. We were excited to be collaborating further with graphic artist Naiel Ibarrola, and with animator Jordan Copeland, also a member of the amazing band Hot Head Show.

“It’s amazing to see these guys bring to life our terrifying vision of Ornithophobia hitting the streets of future London. Watch your back, and don’t stay there too long…”

Troyka appear at a number of festivals in the coming weeks:

Jun 21: Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Canada

Jun 24: Rochester Jazz Festival, US

Jun 25: Rockwood Music Hall, US

Jul 03: Sudtirol Jazz Festival

Jul 04: Sudtirol Jazz Festival

Oct 08: Enjoy Jazz, Germany