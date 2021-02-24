Trope release dark new video for Pareidolia

LA-based prog rock quintet Trope introduce themselves with their new video for Pareidolia. The song is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Eleutheromania which will be released on March 31.

"We now live in a world where the perception is not the reality," explains lead singer Diana Studenberg. "Many share themselves on socials, maintaining a façade or hiding their true identity. Like the messiah in the toast, what we see is not always what we really get, hence pareidolia.”

Eleutheromania has been engineered by legendary AC/DC and Rush collaborator Mike Fraser, engineered by Dave Bottrill (known for his work with Peter Gabriel, Tool, Muse, Coheed & Cambria) and mastered by Ted Jensen (who has worked with Mastodon).

Trope have previously toured with Kings X and their dark heavy prog sound has been likened to Tool.