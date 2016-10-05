Shinedown launch How Did You Love video

Shinedown have released a video for their track How Did You Love.

It’s taken from their fifth album Threat To Survival, which was released last year. They were recently confirmed as the support act for Iron Maiden’s European tour in April and May 2017.

Frontman Brent Smith says of the track: “It’s very unique, the statement in the song. How Did You Love asks the question, ‘How did you live your life?’

“If you’re born you’ll pass away eventually. You know it’s going to happen. But what did you do in the meantime? What was your legacy? Did you inspire people, were you good to people? Were you good to yourself? Were you able to let go of hate?”

He adds: “It’s harder sometimes to be positive than it is to be negative. The question in the song is meant to be an eye-opener, like, ‘If I wasn’t living before, I’d better start living now.’”

Shinedown are currently touring North America with Five Finger Death Punch.

Oct 08: Saitama Shi Loud Park, Japan

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Oct 22: Whichta Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings Metra Park, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFY YUM Center, KY

Shinedown tour with Iron Maiden

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany (new date)

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

May 28: London O2 Arena, UK (new date)

