Tremonti launch lyric video for explosive new single Bringer Of War

Tremonti - A Dying Machine 1. Bringer Of War

2. From The Sky

3. A Dying Machine

4. Trust

5. Throw Them To The Lions

6. Make It Hurt

7. Traipse

8. The First The Last

9. A Lot Like Sin

10. The Day When Legions Burned

11. As The Silence Becomes Me

12. Take You With Me

13. Desolation

14. Found

Tremonti have released a lyric video for their explosive new single Bringer Of War.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming album A Dying Machine, which is set to arrive on June 8 via Napalm Records. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Dust.

Tremonti previously released Take You With Me which was released in April.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career, with the theme based around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist.

Tremonti will head out on tour across Europe this summer. Find details below.

Tremonti A Dying Machine 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany

Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK

Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain

Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany