Tremonti launch lyric video for explosive new single Bringer Of War

Tremonti - A Dying Machine
1. Bringer Of War
2. From The Sky
3. A Dying Machine
4. Trust
5. Throw Them To The Lions
6. Make It Hurt
7. Traipse
8. The First The Last
9. A Lot Like Sin
10. The Day When Legions Burned
11. As The Silence Becomes Me
12. Take You With Me
13. Desolation
14. Found
Tremonti have released a lyric video for their explosive new single Bringer Of War.
The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming album A Dying Machine, which is set to arrive on June 8 via Napalm Records. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Dust.
Tremonti previously released Take You With Me which was released in April.
A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career, with the theme based around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist.
Tremonti will head out on tour across Europe this summer. Find details below.
Tremonti A Dying Machine 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany
Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany
Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK
Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK
Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain
Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland
Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany
Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany