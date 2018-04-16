Tremonti release video for new single Take You With Me

Tremonti are premiering their new video for Take You With Me exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Take You With Me is the second song to be released from Tremonti's upcoming fourth album A Dying Machine, due to be released on June 8 via Napalm Records.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career, with the theme based around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist.

To support the release of the album, Tremonti are touring across the UK and Europe this summer – including dates at Graspop, Hellfest and Wacken festivals.

A Dying Machine is available to pre-order now.

Tremonti A Dying Machine 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany

Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK

Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain

Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany